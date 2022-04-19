Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.08.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

