CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,574 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

