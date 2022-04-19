CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,884 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

