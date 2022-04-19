ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

