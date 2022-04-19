Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CD. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

CD opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.