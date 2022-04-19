Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

