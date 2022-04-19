CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,574,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after buying an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 149,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CIXX opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

