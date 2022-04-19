Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

