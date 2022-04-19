CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

