Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,205,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

NYSE:CMA opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.