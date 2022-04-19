Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

SEE opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

