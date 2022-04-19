Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

