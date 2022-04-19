Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stake Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 403.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Cronos Group worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

