CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $860.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 362.08%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.