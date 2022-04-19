Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.