Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,632 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE:CLF opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

