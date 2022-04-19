Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.