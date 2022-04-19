Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,941 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.