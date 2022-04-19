Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 3,004 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $111,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USEP opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.