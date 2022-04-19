Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 414 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ambarella stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $154,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

