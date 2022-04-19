Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 823 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 178,428 shares of company stock worth $14,881,089 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

