Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

