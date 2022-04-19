Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

NYSE SEE opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

