Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $6,486,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.