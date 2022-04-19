Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,069 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.