Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,628 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.