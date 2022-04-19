Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,871 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Envista by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Envista by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

