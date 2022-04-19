Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 207 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average is $397.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

