Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 2,179 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

