Cwm LLC Invests $82,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after buying an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.