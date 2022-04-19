Cwm LLC Invests $83,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

