Cwm LLC Invests $83,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

