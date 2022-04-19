Cwm LLC Invests $83,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.