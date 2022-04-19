Cwm LLC Invests $84,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after buying an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $343,246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.44.

NYSE LEA opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

