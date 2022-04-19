Cwm LLC Invests $86,000 in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23.

