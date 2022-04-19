Cwm LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.