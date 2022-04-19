Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

