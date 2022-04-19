Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

NYSE:OC opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

