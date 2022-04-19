Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.