Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

