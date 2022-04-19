Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

