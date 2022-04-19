Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

