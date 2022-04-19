Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 155 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

NYSE GWW opened at $490.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.72 and a 200-day moving average of $485.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

