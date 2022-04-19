Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 274 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $202.58 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.