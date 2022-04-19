Cwm LLC Takes $81,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.