Cwm LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

