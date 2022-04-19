Cwm LLC Takes $86,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $433.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

