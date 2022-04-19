Cwm LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

