Cwm LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,157,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,789,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

