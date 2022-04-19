Cwm LLC Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

