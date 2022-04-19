Cwm LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

